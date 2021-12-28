Richmond police warn against celebratory gunfire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It is almost time to ring in the New Year, but Richmond police warned that celebrating with gunfire can have deadly consequences.

Even with a gun is fired into the air, the bullet must land somewhere; when it does, RPD said the risk of injury or death is significant.

“As New Year’s Eve approaches, the Richmond Police Department reminds the community of the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Incidents of indiscriminate gunfire can become deadly, and willfully discharging a weapon into the air that causes injury to another person can carry a felony charge punishable by one to five years in prison,” a release said.

Researchers say that bullets fired into the air can climb two miles and stay in flight for more than a minute. Officials say that as the bullet falls, it reaches a velocity of 300 to 700 feet per second. It only takes a velocity of only 200 feet per second to penetrate a human skull.

“RPD received 70 calls for service with reports of random gunfire over the 2020 New Year’s Eve holiday into 2021 New Year’s Day, down 34% from the previous year. During the 2019/2020 holiday, 107 calls for service were reported compared to 195 of 2018 into 2019. Just minutes into 2020, La-tiyah Hood, a 28-year-old mother of two was fatally shot at a home as a group of people celebrated by shooting guns into the air,” a release said.

Anyone who sees someone fire a gun into the air is asked to call 911.

