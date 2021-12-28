Richmond homicide total edges toward total reached in 2004

RICHMOND, Va. - The city of Richmond is approaching the most homicides recorded by police since 2004, a total marked by the fact that both the victims and suspects have been getting younger and younger.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says there have been 90 homicides in 2021, the most of any year since there were 95 slayings in 2004.

Meanwhile, 13 people have been killed in Richmond so far in December, including eight people slain in an eight-day period.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Learned Barry notes that the city has seen 24 more homicides this year than in 2020.

