Police: Man dies after being shot in Richmond ally

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was found shot in an ally.

Officers were called around 4:14 p.m. to the 600 block of Hazelhurst Avenue on Dec. 28.

At the scene, officers found a man in an ally with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

