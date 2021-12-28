Police: Man dies after being shot in Richmond alley
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was found shot in an alley.
Officers were called around 4:14 p.m. to the 600 block of Hazelhurst Avenue on Dec. 28.
At the scene, officers found a man in an ally with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
