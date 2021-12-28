Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police: Man dies after being shot in Richmond alley

Police lights
Police lights(GRAY-TV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was found shot in an alley.

Officers were called around 4:14 p.m. to the 600 block of Hazelhurst Avenue on Dec. 28.

At the scene, officers found a man in an ally with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Governor Northam announced plans to open it at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.
News to Know for Dec. 28: Time capsule opening; New CDC isolation guidelines; Sunny, warm
Henrico police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.
Henrico police investigate deadly shooting
Construction crews may have uncovered the time capsule placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Crews uncover copper box believed to be 1887 time capsule at Lee monument site
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man shot, killed in Chesterfield
Conservators opened a time capsule believe to have been placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Conservators recover books, coins, ammo from 1887 time capsule

Latest News

Tuesday the Shockoe Bottom restaurant announced it will require all diners to be fully...
Tobacco Company now requiring proof of vaccination to dine
Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for Jaxson Dale Moran, who they say was...
Amber Alert canceled after Virginia 13-year-old found safe; father in custody
Generic image
Retired Virginia priest charged with child sex abuse
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man shot, killed in Chesterfield
Conservators opened a time capsule believe to have been placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Conservators recover books, coins, ammo from 1887 time capsule