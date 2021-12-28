Petersburg receives grants to address stormwater drainage issues

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Petersburg is receiving two grants to address stormwater drainage issues.

Stuart Turille, Petersburg City Manager says much of the City’s main infrastructure dates to the early 1800s and needs to be updated.

The grants total over $2,600, and funding will allow for a comprehensive drainage study, updates to the floodplain management ordinance, and the hiring of a certified floodplain manager.

The study will start next year.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.