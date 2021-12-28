Healthcare Pros
Petersburg receives grants to address stormwater drainage issues

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Petersburg is receiving two grants to address stormwater drainage issues.

Stuart Turille, Petersburg City Manager says much of the City’s main infrastructure dates to the early 1800s and needs to be updated.

The grants total over $2,600, and funding will allow for a comprehensive drainage study, updates to the floodplain management ordinance, and the hiring of a certified floodplain manager.

The study will start next year.

