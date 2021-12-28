News to Know for Dec. 28: Time capsule opening; New CDC isolation guidelines; Sunny, warm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today, there is a possibility that an over 130 mystery could be solved!

Time Capsule Opening

A months-long search for the 1887 time capsule may be over. On Monday, crews discovered a box in the Northeast corner of the former Robert E. Lee monument.

The copper box matches historical records and is shown to have dozens of items related to the Confederacy.

The box was taken to a lab at the Department of Historic Resources - where conservators will take a closer look.

Governor Northam announced plans to open it at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

CDC New Isolation Guidelines

Could get people out of isolation faster. The agency now says COVID patients will only need to isolate for five days instead of ten.

Local business owners reacted to the change saying the move could help businesses struggling to maintain a full staff under the previous guidelines.

“It should give us some immediate relief,” said Eric Terry, the President of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association.

The agency has also changed the guidelines for those exposed to the virus - saying they can now leave quarantine after five days.

Denver Shooting Spree

Police say four people were killed and at least three others injured, including an officer, in a shooting spree in two Colorado cities. The suspect is dead following a shootout with police. (Source: KUSA via CNN)

Happening overnight, at least four people are dead in Colorado following a series of shootings that spilled into two different cities.

Three people were shot and killed in two separate shootings in Denver, and another person was killed after gunfire broke out in Lakewood.

A Lakewood police officer was injured in the shootout and is now in stable condition.

Police say that the suspected shooter was killed in a gunfire exchange, and police believe that the shootings in the two cities are related.

RHHD Testing

Will begin today amid the Omicron surge. The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts will be holding two clinics this week to help accommodate the demand for tests.

The first event is today from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Second Baptist Church on Broad Rock Boulevard.

The second event is tomorrow at the Eastern Henrico Rec Center on North Laburnum Avenue from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. as well.

RHHD will add more clinics with varied hours starting next month to make sure there is ample testing through the winter months.

Trash Collection Delayed

Due to staffing shortages, Ashland’s trash pickup will be affected.

Central Virginia Waste Management Authority says the staffing shortage is with the contractor Meridian Waste.

Trash is set to be picked up Tuesday, and residents are asked to leave their containers out until they’re picked up.

Sunny & Warm

Looks like we will feel that warm weather once again today!

Highs will be in the mid-60s, but sadly we will end 2021 with a lot of rain ahead!

Final Thought

“Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope” - Martin Luther King Jr.

