Man arrested in Hopewell Christmas morning homicide

Armani Myrick
Armani Myrick(Hopewell Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell have made an arrest in a Christmas morning homicide that left one man dead.

Police say in the early morning hours of Dec. 25 they found Ishmael Simmons, 35, deceased inside a residence in the 1700 block of Davis Lane with a gunshot wound.

Armani Maxwell Myrick, 21, Petersburg was arrested in Northern Virginia by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and taken into custody.

Myrick has now been charged with the following:

  • Murder
  • Breaking and Entering
  • Use of a firearm in the Commission of a Felony
  • Other firearm-related offenses

