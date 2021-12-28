Man arrested in Hopewell Christmas morning homicide

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell have made an arrest in a Christmas morning homicide that left one man dead.

Police say in the early morning hours of Dec. 25 they found Ishmael Simmons, 35, deceased inside a residence in the 1700 block of Davis Lane with a gunshot wound.

Armani Maxwell Myrick, 21, Petersburg was arrested in Northern Virginia by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and taken into custody.

Myrick has now been charged with the following:

Murder

Breaking and Entering

Use of a firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Other firearm-related offenses

