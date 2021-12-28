Henrico police investigate deadly shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive around 4:15 p.m.

Officials said a man was shot and killed.

#HPDAutoTweet: Henrico Police responding to a report of a shooting near the area of 7600 Block WISTAR VILLAGE DR. Updates provided as needed or when available. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) December 28, 2021

When officers arrived at the scene, police were seen running away. Police are canvassing the area for information about the shooting.

A Henrico police spokesperson said this is the 26th homicide of the year so far, compared to the 15 last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.