Health department adds out-of-state COVID deaths of Virginia residents to dashboard data

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health added additional COVID-19 deaths of Virginia residents who died out-of-state in 2020 to its dashboard data.

VDH said these additional 165 previously unknown COVID deaths happened among Virginia residents in another state in 2020. The data recently became available, so it was added to the death information.

The data does not reflect a large increase in deaths, just that the data is being reported on Dec. 28.

“A small percentage of the time, a Virginia resident with COVID-19 dies in another state and that state issues a death certificate. VDH is notified of these deaths when these non-Virginia-issued death certificates are submitted to VDH by other states, which is often significantly delayed. The majority of out-of-state issued death certificates are reported to VDH in September and October after the year of death,” a release said.

Once the information is received, officials must determine the deaths were not previously reported and make sure they were associated with COVID.

