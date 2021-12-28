Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Health department adds out-of-state COVID deaths of Virginia residents to dashboard data

The Virginia Department of Health added additional COVID-19 deaths of Virginia residents who...
The Virginia Department of Health added additional COVID-19 deaths of Virginia residents who died out-of-state in 2020 to its dashboard data.(CDC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health added additional COVID-19 deaths of Virginia residents who died out-of-state in 2020 to its dashboard data.

VDH said these additional 165 previously unknown COVID deaths happened among Virginia residents in another state in 2020. The data recently became available, so it was added to the death information.

The data does not reflect a large increase in deaths, just that the data is being reported on Dec. 28.

“A small percentage of the time, a Virginia resident with COVID-19 dies in another state and that state issues a death certificate. VDH is notified of these deaths when these non-Virginia-issued death certificates are submitted to VDH by other states, which is often significantly delayed. The majority of out-of-state issued death certificates are reported to VDH in September and October after the year of death,” a release said.

Once the information is received, officials must determine the deaths were not previously reported and make sure they were associated with COVID.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Drivers are encouraged to contact their vehicle insurance provider to ensure they have the...
DMV: Vehicle insurance coverage requirements to change Jan. 1
Construction crews may have uncovered the time capsule placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Crews uncover copper box believed to be 1887 time capsule at Lee monument site
The Omicron surge has people racing to buy over-the-counter testing kits - but many pharmacies...
News to Know for Dec. 27: Bad news for flyers; COVID test shortage; Child shot in Richmond
Troopers were called around 10:17 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 to the Chippenham Parkway ramp to...
Troopers investigate hit-and-run that left man dead in Chesterfield
Once the road opens crews will still be in the right turn lane. Drivers are advised to use...
Investigation underway following crash in Chesterfield

Latest News

Kwanzaa is the non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. It celebrates...
2021 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival canceled due to COVID
Health care workers are facing their fifth surge of the pandemic in less than two years.
Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations rise 106% in December
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech announces new COVID-19 requirements for spring semester
On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
More kids being hospitalized nationwide with COVID-19