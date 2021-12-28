Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Endangered orangutan in New Orleans has 1 healthy baby

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan in New Orleans has given birth to a healthy male baby, but his twin brother died in the womb.

Officials at the Audubon Zoo said in a news release Monday that 12-year-old Menari gave birth to one baby without trouble on Christmas Eve and was mothering it appropriately. But she was having problems after that.

A team of on-call medical professionals was brought in, including local OBGYN and neonatology specialists who usually treat humans.

They anesthetized Menari, and ultrasound showed that the second baby was dead and badly positioned.

The medical team was able to remove it without a Cesarean section.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers are encouraged to contact their vehicle insurance provider to ensure they have the...
DMV: Vehicle insurance coverage requirements to change Jan. 1
Construction crews may have uncovered the time capsule placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Crews uncover copper box believed to be 1887 time capsule at Lee monument site
The Omicron surge has people racing to buy over-the-counter testing kits - but many pharmacies...
News to Know for Dec. 27: Bad news for flyers; COVID test shortage; Child shot in Richmond
Once the road opens crews will still be in the right turn lane. Drivers are advised to use...
Investigation underway following crash in Chesterfield
Troopers were called around 10:17 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 to the Chippenham Parkway ramp to...
Troopers investigate hit-and-run that left man dead in Chesterfield

Latest News

A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers find remains of missing MMA fighter
The study will start next year.
Petersburg receives grants to address stormwater drainage issues
A U.S. Navy combat ship remains in port in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, because of a coronavirus...
Officials: Nearly 25% of Navy warship crew has COVID-19
A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan in New Orleans has given birth to a healthy male...
Endangered orangutan in New Orleans has 1 healthy baby