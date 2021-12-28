Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Health District hosts free COVID testing events

COVID testing (Source: KEYC News Now)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health District will host a series of COVID testing events over the next several weeks.

These walk-up clinics are free, but test supplies are limited.

Here is the following schedule of clinics:

Faith & Family Church Community Center - 7900 Walmsley Boulevard, North Chesterfield

  • Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 3-5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 3-5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 3-5 p.m.

New Deliverance Church - 1701 Turner Road, North Chesterfield

  • Friday, Jan. 7 from 2-4 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 21 from 2-4 p.m.

