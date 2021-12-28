2021 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival canceled due to COVID

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2021 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival has been canceled due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Elegba Folklore Society announced the cancellation of the festival that was scheduled to take place on Dec. 30.

The society said the cancellation is due to increased transmission rates in Richmond and surrounding areas, and out of concern for the safety of everyone involved.

“It is with profound disappointment that we have come to this difficult place. An unusually high interest was shown for the festival because of the high vibration and community healing it promised within its thematic, Limitless Joy. E l e gba Folklore Society thanks all the many who were choosing to attend, perform, cook, discuss, make and fill The African Market. The Society thanks, especially, Dr. Karenga, for being our keynote,” a release said.

