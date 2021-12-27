Troopers investigate hit-and-run that left man dead in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Chesterfield.

Troopers were called around 10:17 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 to the Chippenham Parkway ramp to southbound Route 1.

Police said the victim, identified as Carrillo Alejandro Funes, 55, of North Chesterfield, was walking north on the ramp when they were hit by a vehicle heading south.

Funes died of his injuries. Police said he was hit sometime between 8 p.m. on Sunday night and 9 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to call police at (804) 609-5656 or email investigators at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

“Any contact between a moving vehicle and pedestrian can be deadly. Virginia State Police reminds the public that it is unsafe to walk on interstates highways and other limited access roads,” a release said.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.