Richmond police investigating after juvenile male shot in Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a juvenile male was shot in Gilpin Court late Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on St. John Street.

Police did not say how old the victim is, but he is expected to be ok.

Police do not yet have any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone who many know something about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

