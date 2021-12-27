Healthcare Pros
Richmond police investigating after juvenile male shot in Gilpin Court

Richmond police are investigating a late night shooting that injured a juvenile male.
By Victoria Doss
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:32 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a juvenile male was shot in Gilpin Court late Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on St. John Street.

Police did not say how old the victim is, but he is expected to be ok.

Police do not yet have any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone who many know something about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

