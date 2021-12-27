Healthcare Pros
Richmond - Henrico Health Districts to expand COVID-19 testing as area experiences shortage

To help with the issue, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts will bring in a private contractor to manage COVID-19 testing starting Tuesday.(WKYT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Private health care providers, even health departments are experiencing COVID-19 testing issues. Appointments can take days to get and there’s a run on those at-home test kits.

“We apologize for the situation,” said Catherine Long, Richmond-Henrico Health Districts’ spokesperson.

Local health departments are scrambling to meet the high demand for COVID-19 testing.

“We know that it can really be frustrating for folks who want to do the right thing and get tested and there aren’t tests available to them,” said Long.

To help with the issue, RHHD will bring in a private contractor to manage COVID-19 testing starting Tuesday. They’ve added two testing clinics this week due to holiday travel and omicron variant concerns.

“There still is limited supply but there is testing available there and we continue to make testing more available both later this and into next week as well,” said Long.

Last week, we saw long lines at both public and private testing events, ahead of Christmas. Expect a lot of the same as we head toward the new year.

RHHD says people should have more access to testing over the next few days. In the meantime, if you need that COVID-19 test, you must be diligent in your search.

At-home test kits are also hard to come by. It’s hit or miss depending on your location. NBC12 found a test kit at a CVS location in Chesterfield County, but none at Walgreen’s locations NBC12 visited in Richmond. Many public libraries are also out of them.

“There is currently a shortage in testing currently both in our community and nationally. We’ve seen shortages at pharmacies and local health districts but we’ve worked very diligently to make some more testing available,” said Long.

RHHD will add more clinics with varied hours starting next month to make sure there is ample testing through the winter months.

