Police search for suspect after series of Target store thefts

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say is involved in a series of thefts at a Target store.

According to The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights, Crime Solvers the shoplifting incidents occurred on Nov. 10, Dec. 7, and Dec. 15 at a Target located at 721 Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

Investigators say, the man entered the store, concealed several packages of baseball, basketball, and Pokémon trading cards, and left the store without paying. More than $1,000 in merchandise was stolen.

The thefts occurred at the Target location at 721 Southpark Blvd. in Colonial Heights

The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair and a beard and was last seen leaving the area in a red Toyota SUV with a white sticker on the left side of the liftgate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

