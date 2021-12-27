Healthcare Pros
Police: Man arrested after breaking into Knoxville officer’s home, putting on uniform

Dewayne Miller was taken into custody and told officers that he was also law enforcement and preparing to leave for work.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after reportedly breaking into the home of a Knoxville Police Department officer, putting on their police uniform and using equipment, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

At approximately 11:25 p.m. on Dec. 23, officers reportedly responded to the home of a KPD officer in Powell because an unknown man was operating an issued radio from the residence when no one was supposed to be home.

Once on the scene and inside the home, 51-year-old Dewayne Miller was found wearing the officer’s KPD uniform, tactical vest, law enforcement gear and was armed with a fully loaded pistol, officials said. He was also found with over $1,500 cash from the officer’s wallet.

Miller was taken into custody and told officers that he was also law enforcement and preparing to leave for work.

Later, the man confessed and told officers that an Uber had dropped him off at the residence. Once on the property, he allegedly entered the KPD cruiser and took the police gear and a garage door opener to access the home.

“It was clear he had planned on leaving the house in possession of all the listed items, totaling an approximate value of $9,796,” officials said.

The police report said that based on Miller’s actions, it was likely that he would have taken all of the gear from the home and left the property in the cruiser. All items were recovered and accounted for.

Miller was charged with aggravated burglary, burglary, criminal impersonation of law enforcement, possession of firearm intent to go armed and theft.

