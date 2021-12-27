Petersburg receives grants to address stormwater drainage issues

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg is receiving two grants to address issues with stormwater drainage issues in the city.

The funding will allow for a comprehensive drainage study, updates to the floodplain management ordinance, the development of a resilience plan and the hiring of a certified floodplain manager.

“Much of the City’s main infrastructure dates to the early 1800′s and as Petersburg continues to grow, the stormwater management systems must be upgraded and expanded to handle current demands and prevent continuous flooding,” said Petersburg City Manager Stuart Turille. “The first step is the completion of a citywide stormwater management study that will identify problems and outline solutions for flood mitigation.”

The city said it has been looking for grant funding for a drainage study for years.

“This grant will enable the City to inventory the antiquated storm sewer system, model the existing conditions of both the closed and open storm sewer systems and surface waters to better identify the source of problem areas, and identify nature-based solutions and other priority projects to alleviate repetitive flooding problems throughout the City,” a release said.

The study will start in 2022.

