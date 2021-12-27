Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

On-duty Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI

Lemmie Sanders mugshot
Lemmie Sanders mugshot(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested for driving under the influence on Christmas Eve.

Deputy Lemmie Sanders was arrested by Virginia State Police Friday night and taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Virginia State Police say the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office contacted them for assistance Friday night. The sheriff’s office had received a 911 call about a sheriff’s vehicle being driven erratically.

A state trooper found the vehicle in the 6100 block of Warren Newcomb Drive in the community of Fairlawn. The deputy, according to VSP, had hit a curb and sustained minor damage. Sanders, 35, was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol - first offense. Sanders was on duty at the time.

The Circuit Court of Pulaski County will appoint another Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to handle the case to avoid a conflict of interest, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers are encouraged to contact their vehicle insurance provider to ensure they have the...
DMV: Vehicle insurance coverage requirements to change Jan. 1
Once the road opens crews will still be in the right turn lane. Drivers are advised to use...
Investigation underway following crash in Chesterfield
ZZQ closed for positive COVID case
Richmond restaurant closes its doors as COVD-19 variant cases rise
Virginia State Police investigate rest stop at MM 320 on I-81 southbound
Police: One dead, several taken to hospital after shooting at I-81 rest area
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man has life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Chesterfield

Latest News

On Christmas morning, firefighters from several agencies responded to a mobile-home fire along...
Area firefighters respond to three house fires over Christmas weekend
Nearly 4,500 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia following the Christmas...
Nearly 4,500 new COVID cases reported in Virginia following Christmas weekend
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660
Police search for suspect after series of Target store thefts
Virginia peanuts are the largest and crunchiest of all types grown in the U.S.
Grown Here at Home: Virginia peanuts making big impact across Commonwealth