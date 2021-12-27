News to Know for Dec. 27: Bad news for flyers; COVID test shortage; Child shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After all the holiday travel, it’s time to get back into the swing of things! Let’s kick off the week with a look at our top headlines!

Bad News For Flyers

The surge in cases continues to cause major turbulence for holiday travelers. U.S. airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the Christmas weekend.

United, Delta, American Airlines, and JetBlue airways all say the spread of Omicron among their crew members is the reason for the cancellations.

Airline staffers who tested positive for the virus - now have to quarantine.

Globally, airlines canceled more than 6,000 flights since Friday.

Some travelers were not expecting the delays and are now stranded trying to figure out another way home.

COVID Test Shortage

Now that everyone is coming home from spending time with loved ones, concerns have been raised that COVID cases may skyrocket.

The Omicron surge has people racing to buy over-the-counter testing kits - but many pharmacies have none left to sell.

In response to the mass shortage of testing kits, Richmond-Henrico Health Districts have added COVID testing sites for those wishing to be tested or vaccinated.

The first will be held on Dec. 28 at Second Baptist Church on Broad Rock Boulevard from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The second will be held on Dec. 29 at the Eastern Henrico Rec Center on North Laburnum Avenue from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Child Shot in Gilpin Court

New overnight, Richmond Police are investigating another shooting that happened in the city.

Police say a boy was shot in Gilpin Court around 11:30 last night.

We don’t know exactly how old the victim is, but he is expected to be okay.

Police say they don’t have information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Time Capsule Search Continues

The search continues for the 1887 time capsule that was believed to be inside the Robert E. Lee monument.

Last week, state conservators pried open a lead box that some hoped was the time capsule. However, they didn’t find the expected trove of objects inside.

A local historian believes the box was left by someone involved in the monument’s construction.

Contractors say all of the decorative granite has been removed, and they will resume searching through the pile of rubble that’s left.

Fenway Bowl Canceled

Bad news for college football fans! The Fenway Bowl in Boston has been canceled because of an outbreak on the UVA football team.

The season-ending game was scheduled to be Bronco Mendenhall’s final game with the Cavaliers.

The head coach announced his resignation following the end of the regular season.

The Wahoos finish the year with a record of 6-6 overall. They were 36-38 during Mendenhall’s tenure.

Former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliot was officially introduced as the Cavaliers’ new head coach earlier this month.

Cloudy & Chilly

Those coming back from traveling sadly will not feel those spring-like temperatures we’ve been seeing throughout December.

Highs will be in the low 50s with spotty drizzle or light rain possible.

Final Thought

“Never be afraid to change the plan. Different routes can be taken to reach the same place.” --- Unknown

