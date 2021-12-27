Nearly 4,500 new COVID cases reported in Virginia following Christmas weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 4,500 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia following the Christmas weekend.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,067,849 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 27, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Monday, 4,472 new cases were reported since Christmas Eve. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,319 deaths, with 2 reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 1,672 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate rose to 14.5%, up from Friday’s 11.3%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,023 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 96,182 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 11,105,788 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 45,643 cases, 1,255 hospitalizations, 602 deaths

Henrico: 40,195 cases, 1,293 hospitalizations, 747 deaths

Richmond: 28,075 cases, 983 hospitalizations, 384 deaths

Hanover: 13,894 cases, 398 hospitalizations, 207 deaths

Petersburg: 5,459 cases, 204 hospitalizations, 109 deaths

Goochland: 2,440 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 35 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.