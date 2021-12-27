Healthcare Pros
Nearly 4,500 new COVID cases reported in Virginia following Christmas weekend

Nearly 4,500 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia following the Christmas weekend.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 4,500 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia following the Christmas weekend.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,067,849 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 27, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Monday, 4,472 new cases were reported since Christmas Eve. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,319 deaths, with 2 reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 1,672 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate rose to 14.5%, up from Friday’s 11.3%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,023 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 96,182 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 11,105,788 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 45,643 cases, 1,255 hospitalizations, 602 deaths
  • Henrico: 40,195 cases, 1,293 hospitalizations, 747 deaths
  • Richmond: 28,075 cases, 983 hospitalizations, 384 deaths
  • Hanover: 13,894 cases, 398 hospitalizations, 207 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,459 cases, 204 hospitalizations, 109 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,440 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 35 deaths

