Monday Forecast: A one-day cooldown, then warmth returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A one day drop in temperatures to near normal, then warming up again with decent rain chances on the way.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with spotty drizzle or light rain possible. Highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few scattered showers in the afternoon. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Friday: New Years Eve: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. Looking like the best weather day of the week.

Saturday: Happy New Year! Partly to mostly cloudy with rain likely, especially late in the day. Lows near 40, highs in low 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Rain likely, especially in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.