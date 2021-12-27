Healthcare Pros
Here’s how the BBB recommends prepping for exchanges, returns

(WGEM)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The days after Christmas, in the mid-holiday daze, tend to be the perfect opportunity for people to make their returns and exchanges.

We checked in with the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia to help you make that process smooth and simple before you head out the door.

According to CEO and President Julie Wheeler, the BBB has noticed that retailers don’t appear to be as generous with their return windows this year. She recommends that shoppers be aware of a store’s return policies ahead of time and be sure they can get their return or exchange in within the store’s time frame.

While it’s a company’s responsibility to post a store’s return policy, but also the customer’s responsibility to know it.

Wheeler recommends that you don’t remove tags from anything you intend to return, noting that unless they are damaged, opened electronics are very difficult to return.

Have your ID ready and bring along your receipt. Wheeler recommends opting for emailed receipts if that is an option while shopping.

You can watch our full conversation with Wheeler on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk here:

