Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Gas prices in Richmond fall as people travel back home, according to GasBuddy

Within the past week, gas prices in Richmond have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon, averaging $3.14...
Within the past week, gas prices in Richmond have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon, averaging $3.14 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey.(WRDW)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for those traveling back home after Christmas! Gas prices in Richmond have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week.

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey, prices are averaging $3.14 per gallon.

Gas prices in Richmond are 8.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are $1.01 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Today, the lowest price in the state is $2.71 per gallon, while the highest is $3.89 per gallon.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Once the road opens crews will still be in the right turn lane. Drivers are advised to use...
Investigation underway following crash in Chesterfield
ZZQ closed for positive COVID case
Richmond restaurant closes its doors as COVD-19 variant cases rise
Drivers are encouraged to contact their vehicle insurance provider to ensure they have the...
DMV: Vehicle insurance coverage requirements to change Jan. 1
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man has life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Chesterfield
Virginia State Police investigate rest stop at MM 320 on I-81 southbound
Police: One dead, several taken to hospital after shooting at I-81 rest area

Latest News

The Omicron surge has people racing to buy over-the-counter testing kits - but many pharmacies...
News to Know for Dec. 27: Bad news for flyers; COVID test shortage; Child shot in Richmond
Richmond police are investigating a late night shooting that injured a juvenile male.
Richmond police investigating after juvenile male shot in Gilpin Court
Looking at your networth is a good bench mark
Calculate your networth
Virginia State Police investigate rest stop at MM 320 on I-81 southbound
Police: One dead, several taken to hospital after shooting at I-81 rest area