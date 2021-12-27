Gas prices in Richmond fall as people travel back home, according to GasBuddy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for those traveling back home after Christmas! Gas prices in Richmond have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week.

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey, prices are averaging $3.14 per gallon.

Gas prices in Richmond are 8.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are $1.01 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Today, the lowest price in the state is $2.71 per gallon, while the highest is $3.89 per gallon.

