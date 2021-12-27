Crews may have discovered 1887 time capsule at Lee monument site

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The mystery behind the time capsule at the former Robert E. Lee monument may be over.

Monday morning, crews uncovered a copper box believed to be the time capsule placed in Robert E. Lee’s monument in 1887.

HERE IT IS: The copper box taken out of the “very Northeast corner” of the Robert E. Lee monument. It will be taken to the @VaDHR_SHPO’s lab. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/JXW2glJX0r — Desiree Montilla NBC12 (@desmontilla) December 27, 2021

Governor Ralph Northam announced on social media that the box would not be opened Monday, and a date has yet to be confirmed.

Contractors say a time capsule found at the site and opened last week turned out to be a different one.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.