Crews may have discovered 1887 time capsule at Lee monument site
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The mystery behind the time capsule at the former Robert E. Lee monument may be over.
Monday morning, crews uncovered a copper box believed to be the time capsule placed in Robert E. Lee’s monument in 1887.
Governor Ralph Northam announced on social media that the box would not be opened Monday, and a date has yet to be confirmed.
Contractors say a time capsule found at the site and opened last week turned out to be a different one.
