Calculate your networth

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A good way to get ready for the new year and figure out where you are financially-- is to look at your net worth.

Net Worth is the value of your assets minus your liabilities. Or more simply, what you own or have --minus what you owe.

Add up all the things you own-- money wise: Your 401K, IRAs, equity in your house can count toward your net worth. Your savings accounts-- and any stocks and bonds.

Then you subtract all your debt! Credit Cards-- what you owe on your house.

Cherry Dale a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union says it can be a little depressing at first-- most of us will be in the negative....

<”Cherry Dale: Financial Coach: 16:00 that’s ok. if you just start, even if your networth is negative. it’s a starting point. 16:06 and what that will do is it will give you a place where you can move forward. even if you are at negative networth. 16:13″> [Duration:0:13]

If you make it a goal-- and start putting more in a savings account or in your 401K-- you’ll start to see that networth number change in the other direction.

Keeping track of your net worth twice a year-- will help motivate you to stay focused on your financial goals.

