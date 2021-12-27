Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Box truck crashes into parked car, home

Troopers were called just after 1:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of Chatham Drive in King George...
Troopers were called just after 1:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of Chatham Drive in King George County.(Christopher Wiggins)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KING GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a box truck crashed into a parked car and home on Monday afternoon.

Troopers were called just after 1:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of Chatham Drive in King George County.

“A box truck ran off the road, struck a parked car in the driveway and struck the residence,” VSP said.

No one was home at the time of the crash.

The truck’s driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries, but are expected to be OK.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Drivers are encouraged to contact their vehicle insurance provider to ensure they have the...
DMV: Vehicle insurance coverage requirements to change Jan. 1
Once the road opens crews will still be in the right turn lane. Drivers are advised to use...
Investigation underway following crash in Chesterfield
Virginia State Police investigate rest stop at MM 320 on I-81 southbound
Police: One dead, several taken to hospital after shooting at I-81 rest area
ZZQ closed for positive COVID case
Richmond restaurant closes its doors as COVD-19 variant cases rise
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man has life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Chesterfield

Latest News

Troopers were called around 10:17 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 to the Chippenham Parkway ramp to...
Troopers investigate hit-and-run that left man dead in Chesterfield
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that ended with one striking the front porch of a...
Vehicle crashes into front porch of Richmond home
The crash happened Monday.
Troopers: Wrong-way driver seriously injured in crash with tractor-trailer
A crash on Interstate 95 south is causing backups in Hanover County.
Crash on I-95 in Hanover causes 4-mile backup