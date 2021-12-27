Box truck crashes into parked car, home

KING GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a box truck crashed into a parked car and home on Monday afternoon.

Troopers were called just after 1:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of Chatham Drive in King George County.

“A box truck ran off the road, struck a parked car in the driveway and struck the residence,” VSP said.

No one was home at the time of the crash.

The truck’s driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries, but are expected to be OK.

The crash is under investigation.

