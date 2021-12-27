2 dogs die in Richmond apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond fire crews battled an apartment fire on Monday that claimed the lives of two dogs.

Crews were called to an apartment fire shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday along Felixstowe Drive.

At the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the front door.

At approx. 9:51 a.m., crews responded to 7543 Felixstowe Dr for the report of an apartment fire. Once on scene, they saw smoke coming out the front door. Crews quickly got water on the fire, which was found in the kitchen area. The incident was marked under control at 10:16 a.m. pic.twitter.com/r5TuJUrV9d — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) December 27, 2021

Crews got water on the fire, which was found in the kitchen.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Crews did pull two dogs out of the home and performed CPR. Unfortunately, the dogs did not survive.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.