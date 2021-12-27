Healthcare Pros
2 dogs die in Richmond apartment fire

The fire broke out Monday.
The fire broke out Monday.(Richmond Fire Department.)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond fire crews battled an apartment fire on Monday that claimed the lives of two dogs.

Crews were called to an apartment fire shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday along Felixstowe Drive.

At the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the front door.

Crews got water on the fire, which was found in the kitchen.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Crews did pull two dogs out of the home and performed CPR. Unfortunately, the dogs did not survive.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

