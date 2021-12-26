UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 issues within the program have forced the Virginia football team to withdraw from the Fenway Bowl, which was scheduled to take place on December 29th in Boston.

The bowl game against SMU at Fenway Park would have been Bronco Mendenhall’s final game as head coach of the football team.

“We are extremely disappointed the team will not be able to participate in the inaugural Fenway Bowl,” Virginia Athletics Director Carla Williams said in press release on Sunday. “Playing this game was something our team very much looked forward to and it is unfortunate Coach Mendenhall will not have one last opportunity to coach this group.”

UVA Athletics revealed in the press released that some players displayed symptoms associated with COVID-19 and subsequently tested positive for the virus in the days leading up to their scheduled departure.

The entire team was tested Christmas morning, and the Cavaliers pushed their flight from December 25th to December 26th while awaiting the test results.

The completed tests results showed more positive tests. Officials did not provide a specific number, but it was enough to prevent the team from safely participating in the game.

The @FenwayBowl was scheduled to be played on Dec. 29 in Boston, and would have been Bronco Mendenhall's final game as head coach of the @UVAFootball team. — Mike Shiers (@SportsGuy_Mike) December 26, 2021

Virginia finishes the season with a record of 6-6 overall in 2021.

In 2020, UVA one of just 17 teams to play 10 games and not suffer a postponement or cancellation due to COVID-19 issues within its program.

Wasabi Fenway Bowl Update: pic.twitter.com/InTrBdar9f — Wasabi Fenway Bowl (@FenwayBowl) December 26, 2021

The Cavaliers qualified for a bowl game in five of Bronco Mendenhall’s six seasons with the program, though the team did not play in the postseason in 2020 or 2021, as they opted out of participating last year.

Bronco Mendenhall finishes with a record of 36-38 at Virginia.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong ends his season 145 yards shy of breaking the ACC’s all-time record for passing yards in a single season.

The left-hander shattered the UVA record passing yards in a single game (554), as well as yards (4,449) and touchdowns (31) for a single season.

The Fenway Bowl is one of a few bowl game that have been canceled this postseason.

Boston College had to withdraw from the Military Bowl against East Carolina, and Hawaii pulled out of the Hawaii Bowl against Memphis.

Texas A&M was unable to play in the Gator Bowl, due to COVID-19, but Rutgers has filled the Aggies spot against Wake Forest.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.