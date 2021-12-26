Healthcare Pros
Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers hoping to raise money for veterans tribute arch

A person takes a moment to honor our veterans during the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery opened in 2011 and has continued to grow in the last decade. The Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers, a 501c3 organization that began in 2013, helps raise the money for many of the projects at the cemetery.

The most recent project was the 9th annual wreath-laying ceremony. Where around 500 people came to honor our veterans. Another recent project was the installation of the carillon, which can be heard across the cemetery.

Now SWVAVCV is hoping to raise $75,000 for another project: a veterans tribute arch.

”It’ll be a large, impressive feature. That will house the carillon, which we hear chiming behind us. But it will be a feature that will be in all the cemeteries at some point,” said Ginger Clayton, who is a director on the committee for the SWVAVCV.

Clayton said they are also hoping to bring more awareness to the SWVAVC in the surrounding communities.

“What we have found in talking to people and being in the community, is that even though they’ve been here now for a number of years, our community in Southwest Virginia does not know there is a veterans cemetery here for them and their families.”

