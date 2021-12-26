Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Rising concerns about COVID increase as people return from holiday travel

A patient gets tested for COVID-19 previously.
A patient gets tested for COVID-19 previously.(WLBT)
By Emily Harrison
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rising concerns about the Omicron variant have people racing to pharmacies to get their COVID test - especially as people return from the holidays. The rush is so intense that many are reporting all of their at-home testing kits have completely sold out.

“I just want to make sure I don’t bring anything home with me since we traveled for the holidays,” said Maggie Johnson, who traveled to New York. “We are fully vaccinated, but you just never know.”

Both Walgreens and CVS locations throughout Richmond reported being completely sold out of these testing kits. In response to the rush, Richmond-Henrico Health Districts have added COVID testing sites to give more resources to those who wish to be tested or vaccinated.

The first will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28th at Second Baptist Church on Broad Rock Boulevard from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The second will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29th, at the Eastern Henrico Rec Center on North Laburnum from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Officials say they are expecting long lines for these testing sites, but are still urging everyone to be tested and to bring their patience with them.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

ZZQ closed for positive COVID case
Richmond restaurant closes its doors as COVD-19 variant cases rise
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in South Hill Thursday night.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Walmart parking lot identified
Police lights
Two people killed after one car ends up on top of another in Hopewell crash
One firefighter was hurt, but was treated at the scene
Four people forced out of their Henrico home by Christmas Day fire
Man killed in shooting inside Hopewell residence

Latest News

Nearly 8,800 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia in the last 24 hours...
Nearly 8,800 new COVID cases reported in Virginia on Christmas Eve
Just like Virginia’s out-going governor, the incoming one is promoting COVID-19 vaccines as...
Governor-Elect Youngkin promotes COVID-19 vaccine ahead of holidays, rising case counts
The two testing events will be held Dec. 28-29
Richmond-Henrico Health Districts to host walk-up COVID-19 testing events
Thanks to the efforts of officers Brandi Jordan , Ed Costly and Junius Thorpe, together they...
Police, experts urge people to address mental health during holiday season