Rising concerns about COVID-19 increase as people return from holiday travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rising concerns about the Omicron variant have people racing to pharmacies to get their COVID test - especially as people return from the holidays. The rush is so intense that many are reporting all of their at-home testing kits have completely sold out.

“I just want to make sure I don’t bring anything home with me since we traveled for the holidays,” said Maggie Johnson, who traveled to New York. “We are fully vaccinated, but you just never know.”

Both Walgreens and CVS locations throughout Richmond reported being completely sold out of these testing kits. In response to the rush, Richmond-Henrico Health Districts have added COVID testing sites to give more resources to those who wish to be tested or vaccinated.

The first will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28th at Second Baptist Church on Broad Rock Boulevard from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The second will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29th, at the Eastern Henrico Rec Center on North Laburnum from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Officials say they are expecting long lines for these testing sites, but are still urging everyone to be tested and to bring their patience with them.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.