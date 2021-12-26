Healthcare Pros
Police search for suspect involved in Dollar General robbery

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police need the public’s help in looking for a man they say robbed a Dollar General on Sunday.

According to police, at around 9:40 a.m. A man entered the Dollar General located at 6501 Iron Bridge Place, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the store employee.

After receiving the money, the suspect fled on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male with a medium build, around 35-45 years old. At the time, the suspect was wearing khaki pants, a long sleeve light-colored shirt, a camouflage baseball hat, Croc-style shoes, and a face mask.

Anyone with information regarding this man’s identity is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

