Police: One dead, several taken to hospital after shooting at I-81 rest area

Police tape (file)
Police tape (file)(WILX)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One person is dead following a shooting at a rest area along I-81 Sunday morning.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), around 9:30 the VSP and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at the southbound I-81 rest area at mile marker 320.

VSP said the suspect fled the scene before police got there. Three people were taken by ambulance to the hospital and a fourth person was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment.

State police said the shooting suspect was later found dead in Frederick County.

