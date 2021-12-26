Police across Virginia on the lookout for DUIs

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police across Virginia are staying vigilant during the holidays with eyes on anyone who could be driving under the influence.

While Albemarle County police say they do not really see an increase in DUIs during the holidays, they say there are more drivers on the roads.

Virginia State Police, along with 116 law enforcement agencies, have 55 sobriety checkpoints across the commonwealth through New Year’s Day.

“The code of Virginia states that a DUI can be in short any drug that causes a person to be impaired to the point that they can’t operate a motor vehicle safely. This includes prescription drugs, this includes over the counter medications, this includes even things that you might be exposed to such as paint fumes,” Kate Kane with ACPD said.

ACPD says that if you think you see someone driving under the influence to call 9-1-1 and give as much information as possible about the driver and the car.

