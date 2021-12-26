Healthcare Pros
Pastor in Earlysville spreading peace, love, joy, and hope

A pastor in Earlysville is working to spread hope, joy, peace and love this holiday season.
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A pastor in Earlysville is working to spread hope, joy, peace, and love this holiday season.

These words, on hay bales, are along the road leading to Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. Some even have a QR code to make the experience more interactive.

“So at the very least, we hope to encourage people as they go by, but for those who may be looking for something even more the QR code connects to a digital guide where we try to unpack a little bit of the reason why we can have hope and joy and peace and love,” Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Pastor Lance King said.

King hopes to continue this next year and wants to make the signs even more interactive with a listening guide.

