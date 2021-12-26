Man has life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are currently investigating a crash that lead to a man being struck by a vehicle on Christmas night.
Police say the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a 1999 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound in the 7100 block of Midlothian Turnpike when he struck 2 vehicles.
The driver of the Honda exited his vehicle and ran on foot across the westbound lane of Midlothian Turnpike. Then the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Midlothian.
The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
