Man has life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Chesterfield

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.(Live 5/File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are currently investigating a crash that lead to a man being struck by a vehicle on Christmas night.

Police say the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a 1999 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound in the 7100 block of Midlothian Turnpike when he struck 2 vehicles.

The driver of the Honda exited his vehicle and ran on foot across the westbound lane of Midlothian Turnpike. Then the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Midlothian.

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

