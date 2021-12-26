Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Investigation underway following crash in Chesterfield

Once the road opens crews will still be in the right turn lane. Drivers are advised to use...
Once the road opens crews will still be in the right turn lane. Drivers are advised to use caution and slow down(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are currently investigating a crash that happened Sunday afternoon that resulted in a road closure.

Police say the crash occurred on Iron Bridge at Country Manor Lane heading east. The crash resulted in that road being closed.

Once the road opens, crews will still be in the right turn lane. Drivers are advised to use caution and slow down.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC12.com for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

ZZQ closed for positive COVID case
Richmond restaurant closes its doors as COVD-19 variant cases rise
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in South Hill Thursday night.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Walmart parking lot identified
Police lights
Two people killed after one car ends up on top of another in Hopewell crash
One firefighter was hurt, but was treated at the scene
Four people forced out of their Henrico home by Christmas Day fire
Man killed in shooting inside Hopewell residence

Latest News

A patient gets tested for COVID-19 previously.
Rising concerns about COVID increase as people return from holiday travel
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for suspect involved in Dollar General robbery
(FILE)
Police across Virginia on the lookout for DUIs