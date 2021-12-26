Investigation underway following crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are currently investigating a crash that happened Sunday afternoon that resulted in a road closure.

Police say the crash occurred on Iron Bridge at Country Manor Lane heading east. The crash resulted in that road being closed.

Once the road opens, crews will still be in the right turn lane. Drivers are advised to use caution and slow down.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC12.com for the latest.

