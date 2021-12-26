Healthcare Pros
Goochland residents encouraged to weigh in on redistricting process

Public comments will be collected through Feb. 1
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Citizens of Goochland County are being encouraged to weigh in on the redistricting process after the county released its Proposed Redistricting Map on Dec. 17.

The map proposes revisions to the boundaries of the county’s five election districts to ensure equal representation for county voters in future elections. The current election districts were created after the 2010 US Census, and the proposed revisions would accommodate the county’s population growth based on data from the 2020 US Census.

Citizens are also encouraged to attend one of the five community meetings scheduled in January.

  • On Jan. 5, there will be two meetings at the Goochland County Administration Building, Board Meeting Room 250 located at 1800 Sandy Hook Rd. at 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
  • On Jan. 10 a meeting will be held at Hope Church at 12445 Patterson Ave in Richmond at 6:30 p.m.
  • Byrd Elementary School located at 2704 Hadensville Fife Road in Goochland will be holding a meeting in their Muti-Purpose Room at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 12.
  • On Jan. 20, a meeting will be held at Salem Baptist Church located at 465 Broad Street Road in Manakin-Sabot at 6:30 p.m.

Citizens can also participate in these meetings through Zoom.

Public comments will be collected through Feb. 1 and those comments will be presented at a special meeting on Feb. 22 at 6:00 p.m.

Following that special meeting, a revised map will be posted for an additional 15-day public comment period.

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the final redistricting map on March 15, 2022, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the county’s Board Room, Room 250 of the County Administration Building at 1800 Sandy Hook Road.

