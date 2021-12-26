Forecast: Staying warm to finish the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler by Monday but warming up again for Tuesday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: New Years Eve: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Happy New Year! Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

