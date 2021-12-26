Forecast: Chilly Monday, Warming up again midweek
Above average temperatures from Tuesday into the start of the new year!
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly Monday then warming up again the middle of the week.
Sunday Evening: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with sprinkles and isolated light drizzle possible. Highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few scattered showers possible. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
Friday: New Years Eve: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Happy New Year! Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Lows near 40, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Sunday: Morning showers possible then turning mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
