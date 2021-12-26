Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Chilly Monday, Warming up again midweek

Above average temperatures from Tuesday into the start of the new year!
By Megan Wise
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly Monday then warming up again the middle of the week.

Sunday Evening: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with sprinkles and isolated light drizzle possible. Highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few scattered showers possible. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Friday: New Years Eve: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Happy New Year! Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Lows near 40, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Morning showers possible then turning mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

