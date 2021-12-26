Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Drone’s thermal camera finds 2 lost hikers in Bedford

Bedford Fire Crews used a drone's thermal camera to help find two lost hikers on Sharp Top...
Bedford Fire Crews used a drone's thermal camera to help find two lost hikers on Sharp Top Mountain(Bedford Fire Department)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 2:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Fire Department says two lost hikers are safe after being lost on Sharp Top Mountain.

The fire department was dispatched to Sharp Top Mountain Saturday night to help find two lost hikers. Crews used a drone and its thermal camera, and quickly located the hikers below Buzzards Roost.

Rescuers on the ground got to the two male hikers. Crews say the two had set off onto the trails before dusk without proper lighting or emergency equipment.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ZZQ closed for positive COVID case
Richmond restaurant closes its doors as COVD-19 variant cases rise
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in South Hill Thursday night.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Walmart parking lot identified
Police lights
Two people killed after one car ends up on top of another in Hopewell crash
One firefighter was hurt, but was treated at the scene
Four people forced out of their Henrico home by Christmas Day fire
Man killed in shooting inside Hopewell residence

Latest News

Drivers are encouraged to contact their vehicle insurance provider to ensure they have the...
DMV: Vehicle insurance coverage requirements to change Jan. 1
Applications will be accepted through Jan. 30, 2022
Dominion Energy Solar for Students Program seeking additional applications
One firefighter was hurt, but was treated at the scene
Four people forced out of their Henrico home by Christmas Day fire
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man has life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Chesterfield