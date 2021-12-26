Dominion Energy Solar for Students Program seeking additional applications

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy’s Solar for Students program is currently seeking additional applications in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Through a grant provided by a Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) Project offers students K-12 and educators a hands-on learning experience to generate electricity from a solar array installed on grounds accessible to students.

The NEED Project is currently seeking applications from K-12 public schools or educational nonprofit organizations with STEM programming in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina within Dominion Energy’s electric service territory.

Ten sites will be selected to receive a 1.2-kilowatt photovoltaic system that converts sunlight into electric power.

Hunter Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation spoke about Solar for Students.

“This will give even more students and the public the opportunity for a hands-on learning experience with clean, renewable solar energy,” Applewhite said.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 30, 2022, and recipients will be announced during the first quarter of 2022.

For more information, or to apply for the program click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.