DMV: Vehicle insurance coverage requirements to change Jan. 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Motor Vehicles in Virginia is reminding drivers that the minimum insurance coverage required for vehicles will increase beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

Senate Bill 1182 raises the minimum insurance coverage requirements over the next three years to the following:

The increase will begin Jan. 1, 2022 (Department of Motor Vehicles)

The bill would apply to vehicle insurance policies issued or renewed on or after Jan. 1.

DMV says in order to purchase license plates, a title, and register a vehicle in Virginia, a customer must certify the vehicle is covered by the minimum insurance requirements or pay the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee.

Vehicle owners could have their driving and vehicle registration privileges suspended if they are caught driving without insurance or have not paid the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee.

To have those privileges reinstated, drivers must do the following:

Pay a $600 noncompliance fee

File a Financial Responsibility Insurance Certificate (SR-22) with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles for three years

Pay a reinstatement fee

Drivers are encouraged to contact their vehicle insurance provider to ensure they have the minimum coverage on their vehicles.

