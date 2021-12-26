97-year-old takes role of matron of honor in grandchild’s Christmas Eve wedding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 97-year-old Juanita Courtney got a special Christmas gift this year-- she was the matron of honor at her granddaughter’s wedding. The ceremony was extra special because it was the first time the family had gathered for Christmas since 2005.

Courtney was married herself on Feb. 1, 1947, and played host for family Christmas celebrations from 1989 until 2005. The large family would gather for the holiday each year as a tradition, but that changed in 2006.

On Jan. 36, 2006, Courtney’s husband Paul died. WVLT News spoke with the family on how that affected the tradition.

“When he died, Mother was too sad to host another celebration without him in their home,” family members told WVLT News. The family gatherings were especially important to Courtney’s granddaughter and the bride, Ashley Stewart.

“Ashley still talks about some of her greatest memories were spending time with Daddy and Mother in their home. Their home was filled with love, a safe place!! A very humble home…and everyone felt loved with snacks or meal and a place to talk and laugh and just be together as a family!!”

The ceremony was held at The Pointe at Lifespring, a senior living community, on Christmas Eve. Courtney’s granddaughter married her fiancé Josh.

