Two people killed after one car ends up on top of another in Hopewell crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are dead after an overnight crash ended with one car on top of another in Hopewell.

Officers say the cars collided near the intersection of Colonial Corner Drive and Oaklawn Boulevard around 12:20 Saturday morning. Both vehicles ended up off the road, with one on top of the other.

The driver and passenger in the bottom vehicle died at the scene. The people who were in the top vehicle were all treated and released at the scene.

Officials are still working to notify the families of the people involved. No charges have been filed.

Anyone who may have information about the crash can contact Hopewell Police at 804-541-2222, or Crimesolvers at 804-541-2202.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.