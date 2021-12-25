Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Shenandoah County hairstylist offers free haircuts for a cause

By Colby Johnson
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A hairstylist in Shenandoah County was using her skills to give back on Christmas Eve.

Leonela Galvan operates The Leo Touch out of her home in Toms Brook. She offered free haircuts on Friday in exchange for blankets and treats that she plans to donate to the Human Society of Berkeley County, West Virginia.

Galvan and her husband adopted a kitten from the Berkley Humane Society two months ago. She said she saw a need there and that she knew she could help.

“During our visit, I felt very inclined to help with donations and help them out in any way I could,” Galvan said. “They had a lot of intakes that day. They’ve had a lot of people drop off stray animals and they’re also very short-staffed.”

Galvan said she tries to offer free haircuts in exchange for various donations to organizations that help animals a few times a year.

“I don’t do my business for money purposes, I do it to give back,” Galvan said. “I like to make people feel good about themselves so overall I really wanted to give people a really good Christmas and be able to do something for themselves where they haven’t been able to have time or afford it.”

Galvan currently operates her salon out of her home after moving from a location in Winchester at the beginning of the pandemic, but she does plan to move back to a salon location in the future. But for now, she feels her salon offers a comfortable and unique experience.

“The Leo Touch was made to be a more judgment-free space,” she said. “I feel like the beauty industry over the years has been a certain type of way and my goal with my business is to create more of a secluded area where people feel comfortable.”

Galvan said she has made donations to human societies in the area and plans to continue working with them in the future.

You can learn more about ‘The Leo Touch’ here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in South Hill Thursday night.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Walmart parking lot identified
ZZQ closed for positive COVID case
Richmond restaurant closes its doors as COVD-19 variant cases rise
During the chase, officials say the suspect pinned the troopers' car against a jersey wall...
Man charged after flipping Virginia trooper’s car, fleeing from police
Nearly 8,800 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia in the last 24 hours...
Nearly 8,800 new COVID cases reported in Virginia on Christmas Eve
Thursday marked the second day in a row that there were some 6,000 new Covid cases, largely due...
Area schools eyeing Omicron, most have no plans to go back virtual

Latest News

Three books, a coin and a cloth envelope were found inside a lead box believed to be the time...
Search to resume for 1887 time capsule under Lee monument
Shenandoah County hairstylist offers free haircuts for a cause
Shenandoah County hairstylist offers free haircuts for a cause
ZZQ closed for positive COVID case
Richmond restaurant closes its doors as COVD-19 variant cases rise
Christmas Eve toy giveaway at Belt Atlantic Apartments
Children at Belt Atlantic Apartments surprised with hundreds of gifts after violent year