Search to resume for 1887 time capsule under Lee monument

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The spot in Richmond, Virginia, where a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee once stood is now just a pile of rubble.

But workers will continue their search for a famed 1887 time capsule that was said to be buried under the massive monument.

State conservators pried open a lead box that some had hoped was the time capsule Wednesday.

But they didn’t find the expected trove of objects inside. Instead, conservators found a few books, a coin and an envelope.

A local historian believes the box was left by someone involved in the monument’s construction.

