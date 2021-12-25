Search to resume for 1887 time capsule under Lee monument

Healthcare Pros
A pile of rubble is all that is left after the removal of the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave., Thursday Dec. 23, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Workers will continue their search for a famed 1887 time capsule that was said to be buried under the massive monument. A box found in the pedestal did not contain items described in historic papers. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The spot in Richmond, Virginia, where a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee once stood is now just a pile of rubble. But workers will continue their search for a famed 1887 time capsule that was said to be buried under the massive monument. State conservators pried open a lead box that some had hoped was the time capsule Wednesday. But they didn’t find the expected trove of objects inside. Instead, conservators found a few books, a coin and an envelope. A local historian believes the box was left by someone involved in the monument’s construction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

