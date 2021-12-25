Police identify 2 people killed in early Christmas morning crash; driver charged

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Two people died after a crash ended with one car on top of another in Hopewell.

Officers say the cars collided near Colonial Corner Drive and Oaklawn Boulevard around 12:20 on Christmas morning. Both vehicles ended up off the road, with one on top of the other.

The driver, Rhonda Jordan, 25, and passenger, Matthew Goodson, 32, in the bottom vehicle died at the scene. The people in the top car were all treated and released at the scene.

Police said that at this time, the driver of the culpable vehicle, Traci Rice, has been charged with reckless driving. Officials said additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

Anyone who may have information about the crash can contact Hopewell Police at 804-541-2222 or Crimesolvers at 804-541-2202.

