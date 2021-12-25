Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police identify 2 people killed in early Christmas morning crash; driver charged

Police lights
Police lights(GRAY-TV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Two people died after a crash ended with one car on top of another in Hopewell.

Officers say the cars collided near Colonial Corner Drive and Oaklawn Boulevard around 12:20 on Christmas morning. Both vehicles ended up off the road, with one on top of the other.

The driver, Rhonda Jordan, 25, and passenger, Matthew Goodson, 32, in the bottom vehicle died at the scene. The people in the top car were all treated and released at the scene.

Police said that at this time, the driver of the culpable vehicle, Traci Rice, has been charged with reckless driving. Officials said additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

Anyone who may have information about the crash can contact Hopewell Police at 804-541-2222 or Crimesolvers at 804-541-2202.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Drivers are encouraged to contact their vehicle insurance provider to ensure they have the...
DMV: Vehicle insurance coverage requirements to change Jan. 1
Once the road opens crews will still be in the right turn lane. Drivers are advised to use...
Investigation underway following crash in Chesterfield
Virginia State Police investigate rest stop at MM 320 on I-81 southbound
Police: One dead, several taken to hospital after shooting at I-81 rest area
ZZQ closed for positive COVID case
Richmond restaurant closes its doors as COVD-19 variant cases rise
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man has life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Chesterfield

Latest News

Older generations eager for vaccination opportunities.
Over 67% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 13 million vaccines administered
Construction crews may have uncovered the time capsule placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Crews uncover copper box believed to be 1887 time capsule at Lee monument site
Troopers were called just after 1:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of Chatham Drive in King George...
Box truck crashes into parked car, home
Troopers were called around 10:17 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 to the Chippenham Parkway ramp to...
Troopers investigate hit-and-run that left man dead in Chesterfield